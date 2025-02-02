Zelenskyy on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Industry: Umerov has the right to do everything to avoid inhibition in supply

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zelenskyy on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Industry: Umerov has the right to do everything to avoid inhibition in supply

Zelenskyy on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Industry: Umerov has the right to do everything to avoid inhibition in supply

Kyiv  •  UNN

President Zelenskyy commented on the conflict between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Production Plant, supporting Minister Umerov's actions. According to the president, the minister has the right to do whatever is necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of the army.

Commenting on the scandal between the Defense Ministry and the Defense Procurement Agency, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is doing everything to ensure that there are no problems in supplying the Armed Forces with weapons.

He said this in an interview with the Associated Press, reports UNN.

We have a defense minister (Umerov - ed.) who clearly understands that, God forbid, there will be any pauses anywhere from anyone in supporting our army, from drones to air defense, there will be not only military losses, but also civilian losses, children will suffer, there will be more strikes, Russia will be stronger

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that Umerov cannot make any pause in the supply.

He has contracts. If institutionally he has problems with this - with signing contracts, supply, or God forbid we see signals of a reduction in some support for the Armed Forces, I will receive some information that packages, this or that contract, some institution that is not signing contracts in the vertical of the Minister of Defense... There can be no pauses in urgent decisions. Therefore, the Minister of Defense has the right to do everything to ensure that there is no slowdown in the supply

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that today all Ukrainian money is in the Ministry of Defense.

All our money is in our army. If there is money there, and some delivery has not come, then frankly speaking, he must do everything to prevent such problems from happening again. And he does that

- Zelensky believes.

Scandal with arms procurement: Umerov finds the guilty - dismisses deputy and changes leadership of defense procurement24.01.25, 19:36 • 37643 views

Context

Umerov, contrary to the decision of the Supervisory Board, refused to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and also recalled two representatives of the state - Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr - who voted in favor of extending the contract with Bezrukova.

Instead, Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, the current head of the State Logistics Operator, as director of the Defense Procurement Agency. A number of civic activists called such actions by the Defense Minister pressure on the Defense Procurement Agency and called on Zelenskyy to fire him.

On January 27, Bezrukova said on Radio Liberty that the contracting of ammunition and supplies through the Defense Procurement Agency could be blocked due to a legal conflict that arose from the Defense Minister's decision.

On January 28, it became known that the NABU had opened a criminal investigation into the possible abuse of power or office by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov over his refusal to extend the contract with the head of the Defense Procurement Agency, Maryna Bezrukova, and the recall of two members of the Agency's Supervisory Board, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhyhyr.

Anna Murashko

Politics
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

