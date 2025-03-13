Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule to Zakarpattia: what you need to know

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule to Zakarpattia: what you need to know

Kyiv

 23552 views

Due to the work on laying the European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the train schedule to Zakarpattia from March 31 to July 31. Alternative flights will be provided.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule to Zakarpattia: what you need to know

Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in the schedule of passenger trains to Transcarpathia due to large-scale reconstruction and laying of a European standard track on the section between Chop and Uzhhorod, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to large-scale works on laying a European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to make temporary changes to the schedule of passenger trains traveling to Transcarpathia," the statement said.

Trains will run to/from Mukachevo station from March 31 to July 31:

• No. 17/18 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;

• No. 38/37 Odesa – Uzhhorod;

• No. 125/126-129/130 Kremenchuk/Poltava – Uzhhorod.

Trains will run to/from Chop station:

• No. 81/82 Kyiv – Uzhhorod (from March 31 to July 31);

• No. 749/750 Kyiv – Uzhhorod (from April 1 to July 31);

• No. 829/830 Lviv – Uzhhorod (from April 1 to July 31).

Train No. 59/60 Kyiv – Chop will run to/from Uzhhorod station from March 31 to July 31.

At the same time, railway connection with Uzhhorod for all regions will be provided by alternative flights. For this purpose, Ukrzaliznytsia will lay a route through Sambir and Syanki for the following trains from March 31 to July 31:

• No. 4/3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod;

• No. 29/30 Kyiv – Uzhhorod;

• No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;

• ⁠No. 368/367 Kovel/Lutsk – Uzhhorod.

Railway workers during this time:

• will reconstruct the throat of Chop station;

• will overhaul the tracks at Strumkivka and Chop stations;

• will dismantle the wide gauge track on the Chop – Strumkivka section and lay 8.3 km of European standard track;

• will lay about 10 km of contact suspension and carrying wire along the even track of the newly built Chop – Strumkivka section;

• will install signaling and communication devices on the entire 22-kilometer Chop – Uzhhorod section and equip the dispatching centralization;

• will repair more than 30 buildings and structures (pavilions for passengers, platforms, station buildings, premises for duty officers at the crossing, etc.);

• will additionally repair 33 turnouts and about 13 km of tracks in the scope of medium repair, and will perform other necessary works.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Kyiv
