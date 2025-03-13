Ukrzaliznytsia changes the train schedule to Zakarpattia: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
Due to the work on laying the European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is temporarily changing the train schedule to Zakarpattia from March 31 to July 31. Alternative flights will be provided.
Ukrzaliznytsia announced temporary changes in the schedule of passenger trains to Transcarpathia due to large-scale reconstruction and laying of a European standard track on the section between Chop and Uzhhorod, writes UNN.
Details
"Due to large-scale works on laying a European standard track between Chop and Uzhhorod, Ukrzaliznytsia is forced to make temporary changes to the schedule of passenger trains traveling to Transcarpathia," the statement said.
Trains will run to/from Mukachevo station from March 31 to July 31:
• No. 17/18 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;
• No. 38/37 Odesa – Uzhhorod;
• No. 125/126-129/130 Kremenchuk/Poltava – Uzhhorod.
Trains will run to/from Chop station:
• No. 81/82 Kyiv – Uzhhorod (from March 31 to July 31);
• No. 749/750 Kyiv – Uzhhorod (from April 1 to July 31);
• No. 829/830 Lviv – Uzhhorod (from April 1 to July 31).
Train No. 59/60 Kyiv – Chop will run to/from Uzhhorod station from March 31 to July 31.
Russian troops attacked railway energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: several trains are changing their route13.03.25, 08:08 • 84751 view
At the same time, railway connection with Uzhhorod for all regions will be provided by alternative flights. For this purpose, Ukrzaliznytsia will lay a route through Sambir and Syanki for the following trains from March 31 to July 31:
• No. 4/3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod;
• No. 29/30 Kyiv – Uzhhorod;
• No. 45/46 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod;
• No. 368/367 Kovel/Lutsk – Uzhhorod.
Railway workers during this time:
• will reconstruct the throat of Chop station;
• will overhaul the tracks at Strumkivka and Chop stations;
• will dismantle the wide gauge track on the Chop – Strumkivka section and lay 8.3 km of European standard track;
• will lay about 10 km of contact suspension and carrying wire along the even track of the newly built Chop – Strumkivka section;
• will install signaling and communication devices on the entire 22-kilometer Chop – Uzhhorod section and equip the dispatching centralization;
• will repair more than 30 buildings and structures (pavilions for passengers, platforms, station buildings, premises for duty officers at the crossing, etc.);
• will additionally repair 33 turnouts and about 13 km of tracks in the scope of medium repair, and will perform other necessary works.
“Ukrzaliznytsia launches the first international children's car: what's inside?21.02.25, 18:35 • 28461 view