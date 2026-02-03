"Ukrspecconsulting" secured the production of PS04 reconnaissance devices from import risks

The Ukrainian company "Ukrspecconsulting" has expanded the list of foreign components used for the production of PS-04 multifunctional observation devices. This step allows the manufacturer to avoid delays in the supply of critically important equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ensuring stable production regardless of the shortage of specific electronic components on the global market. This is reported by UNN with reference to information published by Defense Express.

Details

To minimize risks, the company has developed several options for the device's configuration, allowing the use of both American and European elements without loss of tactical and technical characteristics. Although the PS-04 began as a Ukrainian adaptation of the British TiCAM 1000 device, over the years of development it has received a unique body, new circuit solutions, and fully domestic software.

Our software takes into account all the features of certain components. This allows us to purchase foreign components while maintaining an affordable price – many times lower than analogues – with unchanged quality. – emphasized in "Ukrspecconsulting".

A universal tool for modern combat

The PS-04 device, weighing just over 2.5 kg, is a universal solution that replaces several devices at once. It is equipped with a day camera, a thermal imager, a laser rangefinder, a digital compass, and a GPS module with support for Galileo, BeiDou, and GLONASS systems. Such characteristics allow detecting enemy equipment at a distance of up to 5 km, and personnel – up to 2 km.

A key advantage is the ability to instantly transmit target coordinates directly to the "Delta" system, which is critically important for fire adjusters, artillery units, and SSO groups. Currently, the company is manufacturing another batch of devices for the front, strengthening the technological advantage of Ukrainian scouts.

