Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
08:49 PM • 9242 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 10993 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 15631 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 13620 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 11401 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 11021 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 18958 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 24927 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 40055 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine11:34 PM • 3584 views
"Ukrspecconsulting" secured the production of PS04 reconnaissance devices from import risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The company "Ukrspecconsulting" has expanded the list of foreign components for PS-04 devices, which helps avoid supply delays. This ensures stable production and independence from component shortages on the global market.

"Ukrspecconsulting" secured the production of PS04 reconnaissance devices from import risks

The Ukrainian company "Ukrspecconsulting" has expanded the list of foreign components used for the production of PS-04 multifunctional observation devices. This step allows the manufacturer to avoid delays in the supply of critically important equipment to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, ensuring stable production regardless of the shortage of specific electronic components on the global market. This is reported by UNN with reference to information published by Defense Express.

Details

To minimize risks, the company has developed several options for the device's configuration, allowing the use of both American and European elements without loss of tactical and technical characteristics. Although the PS-04 began as a Ukrainian adaptation of the British TiCAM 1000 device, over the years of development it has received a unique body, new circuit solutions, and fully domestic software.

Our software takes into account all the features of certain components. This allows us to purchase foreign components while maintaining an affordable price – many times lower than analogues – with unchanged quality.

– emphasized in "Ukrspecconsulting".

A universal tool for modern combat

The PS-04 device, weighing just over 2.5 kg, is a universal solution that replaces several devices at once. It is equipped with a day camera, a thermal imager, a laser rangefinder, a digital compass, and a GPS module with support for Galileo, BeiDou, and GLONASS systems. Such characteristics allow detecting enemy equipment at a distance of up to 5 km, and personnel – up to 2 km.

In Donetsk region, border guards evacuated a wounded soldier using a ground robot01.02.26, 15:52 • 4936 views

A key advantage is the ability to instantly transmit target coordinates directly to the "Delta" system, which is critically important for fire adjusters, artillery units, and SSO groups. Currently, the company is manufacturing another batch of devices for the front, strengthening the technological advantage of Ukrainian scouts.

Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work02.02.26, 10:37 • 40052 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine