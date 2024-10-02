Ukrposhta decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of the year

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101351 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174484 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141763 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145437 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139885 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185750 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175904 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115350 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 71032 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77439 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45634 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 37017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174488 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185753 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192007 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143919 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143711 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139591 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156360 views
Ukrposhta decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16860 views

Ukrposhta has decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of 2024, supporting businesses and consumers. The company is also working to improve the quality of its services by introducing automated sorting and a new mobile app.

Ukrposhta has decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of 2024, the company's CEO Ihor Smelyansky said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukrposhta JSC has decided to maintain delivery tariffs at least until the end of 2024

- Smelyansky pointed out.

"We understand the decisions of companies that, under the influence of rising costs, have decided to increase tariffs. We also considered this issue. However, given the potentially difficult winter and the increase in taxes to finance the army, we decided to support Ukrainian business, consumers and the military by maintaining affordable tariffs, both domestically and for shipments abroad, for our exporters. We hope that businesses will support us by increasing their volumes. This will be the best mutual support," he said.

According to him, Ukrposhta is also doing everything to speed up delivery times and quality. "In October, the company will fully switch to automated parcel sorting, which should reduce delivery times. We are also planning to launch a new, user-friendly mobile application and other customer-friendly innovations," Smelyansky said.

Ukrposhta has changed the rules of payment for parcels for individual entrepreneurs02.09.24, 13:26

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrposhtaUkrposhta
ukraineUkraine

