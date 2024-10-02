Ukrposhta decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of the year

Ukrposhta has decided not to raise delivery tariffs until the end of 2024, the company's CEO Ihor Smelyansky said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Ukrposhta JSC has decided to maintain delivery tariffs at least until the end of 2024 - Smelyansky pointed out.

"We understand the decisions of companies that, under the influence of rising costs, have decided to increase tariffs. We also considered this issue. However, given the potentially difficult winter and the increase in taxes to finance the army, we decided to support Ukrainian business, consumers and the military by maintaining affordable tariffs, both domestically and for shipments abroad, for our exporters. We hope that businesses will support us by increasing their volumes. This will be the best mutual support," he said.

According to him, Ukrposhta is also doing everything to speed up delivery times and quality. "In October, the company will fully switch to automated parcel sorting, which should reduce delivery times. We are also planning to launch a new, user-friendly mobile application and other customer-friendly innovations," Smelyansky said.

Ukrposhta has changed the rules of payment for parcels for individual entrepreneurs