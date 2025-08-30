Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, the "Ukrposhta" branch No. 02098 in the capital was completely destroyed. It was located at 4A Shumsky Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Director of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi.

After the last shelling, Ukrposhta branch 02098, which was located in Kyiv at 4A Shumsky Street, is no more. An enemy missile completely destroyed it. - Smilianskyi noted.

Despite the destruction, most of the parcels were saved. They are available for collection at branch No. 02152 at 13A Ivan Mykolaichuk Street. According to the company's management, each client will be contacted separately to inform them about the status of their shipment. A small number of damaged parcels will be compensated.

Ukrposhta also emphasized that the service is being restored, and the search for a new premises for the destroyed branch is ongoing. The company assures that the relocation will take place as soon as possible.

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires, and numerous destructions.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

