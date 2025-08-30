$41.260.00
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 6262 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 20173 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 45214 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 60309 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 79512 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 223708 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 98771 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 80217 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 96222 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 298230 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Ukrposhta branch No. 02098 in Kyiv was completely destroyed as a result of shelling. Most parcels have been saved and are available for collection at another branch.

Ukrposhta branch in Kyiv destroyed as a result of Russian shelling on August 28

As a result of another shelling by Russian troops, the "Ukrposhta" branch No. 02098 in the capital was completely destroyed. It was located at 4A Shumsky Street. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Director of JSC "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi.

After the last shelling, Ukrposhta branch 02098, which was located in Kyiv at 4A Shumsky Street, is no more. An enemy missile completely destroyed it.

- Smilianskyi noted.

Despite the destruction, most of the parcels were saved. They are available for collection at branch No. 02152 at 13A Ivan Mykolaichuk Street. According to the company's management, each client will be contacted separately to inform them about the status of their shipment. A small number of damaged parcels will be compensated.

Ukrposhta also emphasized that the service is being restored, and the search for a new premises for the destroyed branch is ongoing. The company assures that the relocation will take place as soon as possible.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are dead, injured, fires, and numerous destructions.

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, 225 residential buildings were damaged, more than 5,400 windows were broken, and 23 families need resettlement.

Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed28.08.25, 21:04 • 11423 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Ukrposhta
Kyiv