Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed

Exclusive
03:40 PM • 10830 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20591 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 69828 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 38408 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 52523 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 94679 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 112744 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 100134 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 114977 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83089 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 82672 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 165821 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 72300 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18PhotoAugust 28, 11:55 AM • 18733 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 35395 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 10836 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 35399 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 69869 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 178464 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 180649 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 116188 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 146875 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 148044 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 140429 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 171502 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 28, 21 people died. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 has increased to 21. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"As of 8:45 PM, the death of 21 people as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has been confirmed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Tkachenko reported.

Addition

Patrol police showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28.

In Kharkiv and Sumy, August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the adults and children killed as a result of the massive strike by Russian invaders on Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineKyiv
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv