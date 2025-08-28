Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28 has increased to 21. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"As of 8:45 PM, the death of 21 people as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv has been confirmed. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," Tkachenko reported.

Addition

Patrol police showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28.

In Kharkiv and Sumy, August 29 has been declared a Day of Mourning in memory of the adults and children killed as a result of the massive strike by Russian invaders on Kyiv.