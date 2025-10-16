$41.760.01
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 15509 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 26685 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
07:17 AM • 17880 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 27614 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 24607 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 22352 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 33672 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53891 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52519 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Ukrenergo proposes electricity transmission tariff hike: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

NEC "Ukrenergo" proposes to increase the electricity transmission tariff to UAH 848.52/MWh (+23.65%) and the dispatching tariff to UAH 143.26/MWh (+42.73%) for 2026. The draft tariffs were submitted to the NEURC on September 30, 2025.

Ukrenergo proposes electricity transmission tariff hike: details

NPC "Ukrenergo" proposes to increase tariffs for 2026 - for electricity transmission to UAH 848.52/MWh (+23.65%), and for dispatching - to UAH 143.26/MWh (+42.73%), the company reported, writes UNN.

Details

As stated, NPC "Ukrenergo" submitted to NEURC on September 30, 2025, draft tariffs for electricity transmission and dispatching (operational and technological) management for 2026.

According to the results of the calculations, the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) for 2026 will be UAH 848.52/MWh, and will increase by UAH 162.29/MWh compared to the current tariff.

- reported Ukrenergo.

As stated, the current tariff was approved by NEURC Resolution No. 2200 of December 19, 2024 (with amendments).

"For 'green' electrometallurgy enterprises, the tariff will be UAH 467.13/MWh, and will increase by UAH 107.58/MWh compared to the current tariff," the company said.

The company, as reported, also calculated the costs of services for special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from "alternative" energy sources for 2026 in accordance with the updated methodology, and the tariff for fulfilling such obligations - UAH 381.39/MWh.

According to the results of the calculations, the tariff for dispatching (operational and technological) management services for system users for 2026 will be UAH 141.26/MWh and will increase by UAH 42.29/MWh compared to the current tariff.

- noted Ukrenergo.

Julia Shramko

Economy
Electricity
Ukrenergo