Ukrenergo proposes electricity transmission tariff hike: details

NPC "Ukrenergo" proposes to increase tariffs for 2026 - for electricity transmission to UAH 848.52/MWh (+23.65%), and for dispatching - to UAH 143.26/MWh (+42.73%), the company reported, writes UNN.

As stated, NPC "Ukrenergo" submitted to NEURC on September 30, 2025, draft tariffs for electricity transmission and dispatching (operational and technological) management for 2026.

According to the results of the calculations, the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) for 2026 will be UAH 848.52/MWh, and will increase by UAH 162.29/MWh compared to the current tariff.

As stated, the current tariff was approved by NEURC Resolution No. 2200 of December 19, 2024 (with amendments).

"For 'green' electrometallurgy enterprises, the tariff will be UAH 467.13/MWh, and will increase by UAH 107.58/MWh compared to the current tariff," the company said.

The company, as reported, also calculated the costs of services for special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from "alternative" energy sources for 2026 in accordance with the updated methodology, and the tariff for fulfilling such obligations - UAH 381.39/MWh.

According to the results of the calculations, the tariff for dispatching (operational and technological) management services for system users for 2026 will be UAH 141.26/MWh and will increase by UAH 42.29/MWh compared to the current tariff.