There is no need to raise electricity tariffs in 2026, water is more complicated - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

A People's Deputy from the energy committee stated that there is no need to raise electricity prices for the population in 2026. The only factor that can affect tariffs is Russian attacks on the energy system.

There is no need to raise electricity tariffs in 2026, water is more complicated - MP

Currently, there is no need to change electricity prices for the population next year, despite inflation. The only factor that could affect price changes is massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. This was stated by Serhiy Nagornyak, a People's Deputy from the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services, on Monday during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Electricity situation

Nagornyak stated that he is not ready to agree with all of the National Bank of Ukraine's forecasts regarding tariffs.

Gas and heat tariffs are not expected to change this year, but may increase later - NBU25.04.25, 11:19 • 5699 views

"The price of electricity today is UAH 4.32 for the population and UAH 2.16 at night. UAH 2.64 - in the winter period for owners of electric boilers. This tariff is absolutely economically justified and it is sufficient for state-owned Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo to calmly cover the difference in the tariff between the market price of electricity and the price at which it is sold under the government's resolution, the so-called PSO for the population," Nagornyak said.

He believes that there is no need to change electricity prices in 2026.

I currently do not see (the need - ed.) to change the price next year, despite inflation or any other challenges. The only factor that can affect the price change is massive Russian attacks on our energy system. They could theoretically affect the increase in the electricity tariff. Otherwise, there is currently no urgent need. Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo, although they bear this burden and subsidize the population, their economic condition allows them to do so next year as well. Therefore, I believe that the electricity price can be left untouched in 2026 and remain as it is. It will be absolutely acceptable for state-owned companies and the population.

- Nagornyak stated.

Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC25.07.25, 17:30 • 80203 views

Gas price situation

Nagornyak noted that the issue of gas prices is more complex.

"At the same time, it can also remain at the same price, because gas for the population is supplied by the state-owned company Ukrgasvydobuvannya through Naftogaz at a price of about UAH 8 per cubic meter. Of course, this year we have a certain gas deficit. After the Russian attacks, we lost a significant part of our gas production industry and are now forced to import more expensive gas and sell it cheaper to the population, but we cover these losses at the expense of grant funds provided to Naftogaz by various donors, and Naftogaz also attracts credit funds, but we have ensured the gas price with a relevant law - that during the period of martial law and 6 months after its completion, the gas price for the population cannot be changed," Nagornyak explained.

He reminded that the price for water heating and heat supply also cannot be changed.

Cold water supply situation

The member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy emphasized that there are challenges regarding cold water supply.

"We have a challenge with this, and we need to talk about it frankly, because today electricity prices have almost doubled over the past few years, and water utilities spend the lion's share of the cost of raising and supplying water to the population precisely on electricity. Prices for sewerage and water supply have practically not changed. Most likely, next year the regulator will be forced to react somehow, because water utilities are in a critical financial state. Therefore, either we will have water and sewerage, or we will need the regulator to directly review this tariff," Nagornyak explained.

Context

The NBU's July inflation report stated that current tariffs for electricity, gas, heating, and hot water supply would not be revised until the end of 2025. However, it is assumed that a gradual adjustment of these tariffs to their economically justified levels will begin next year.

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Ukrhydroenergo
National Bank of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine