Exclusive
12:31 PM • 3800 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 14862 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 24084 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 26146 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 24840 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 41048 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20401 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 21397 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 38072 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 56194 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Ukrenergo assured that the chairman of the board, Zaichenko, continues to perform his duties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NEC "Ukrenergo", and members of the Board continue to perform their duties. The company is focused on preparing for the autumn-winter period and restoring electricity supply.

Ukrenergo assured that the chairman of the board, Zaichenko, continues to perform his duties

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", and members of the company's Board continue to perform their duties. This is stated in the official statement of "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.

The company's main tasks today are to prepare for the expected difficult autumn-winter period, immediately eliminate the consequences of damage to power transmission system facilities and restore reliable and stable power supply to consumers, comply with the criteria of reliability, safety and balance of the Ukrainian integrated energy system, protect personnel and critical equipment of the company, as well as constructive and transparent communication with international financial institutions regarding further support for Ukrainian energy 

- the statement says.

Ukrenergo assured that the company continues to conscientiously fulfill all its obligations to counterparties, investors and international partners.

It is extremely important for us to maintain manageability, transparency, constructiveness and broad international support - so that Ukrainian energy workers continue to receive the necessary equipment and machinery for emergency recovery work, and the protection of the company's facilities is strengthened. We have done and will do everything in our power to ensure that every Ukrainian has light in this extremely difficult time. The stable operation of NPC "Ukrenergo" as the operator of the UES of Ukraine is a guarantee of the energy stability and security of our state under martial law 

- added the company.

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management28.09.25, 15:52 • 4762 views

Recall

On September 26, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo decided to dismiss the head of the company, Vitaliy Zaichenko. The reason was named as the position of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which recorded procedural violations during previous appointments, as well as a loss of trust from the board itself.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine