Ukrenergo assured that the chairman of the board, Zaichenko, continues to perform his duties

Vitaliy Zaichenko, Chairman of the Board of NPC "Ukrenergo", and members of the company's Board continue to perform their duties. This is stated in the official statement of "Ukrenergo", reports UNN.

The company's main tasks today are to prepare for the expected difficult autumn-winter period, immediately eliminate the consequences of damage to power transmission system facilities and restore reliable and stable power supply to consumers, comply with the criteria of reliability, safety and balance of the Ukrainian integrated energy system, protect personnel and critical equipment of the company, as well as constructive and transparent communication with international financial institutions regarding further support for Ukrainian energy - the statement says.

Ukrenergo assured that the company continues to conscientiously fulfill all its obligations to counterparties, investors and international partners.

It is extremely important for us to maintain manageability, transparency, constructiveness and broad international support - so that Ukrainian energy workers continue to receive the necessary equipment and machinery for emergency recovery work, and the protection of the company's facilities is strengthened. We have done and will do everything in our power to ensure that every Ukrainian has light in this extremely difficult time. The stable operation of NPC "Ukrenergo" as the operator of the UES of Ukraine is a guarantee of the energy stability and security of our state under martial law - added the company.

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management

Recall

On September 26, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo decided to dismiss the head of the company, Vitaliy Zaichenko. The reason was named as the position of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which recorded procedural violations during previous appointments, as well as a loss of trust from the board itself.