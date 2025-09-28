The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that as of today, it has not received any official documents from the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding personnel changes in the management of the transmission system operator, which were previously reported by the media. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, the Ministry has not received any official documents from the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding the issues that appear in the media concerning changes in the management of the transmission system operator.

– stated the Ministry of Energy.

The agency emphasized that it consistently adheres to the principles of corporate governance and recognizes the independent status of the Supervisory Board, which must act exclusively within the framework of Ukrainian legislation.

It will be recalled that on September 26, information appeared in the Ukrainian media that the Supervisory Board of "Ukrenergo" decided to dismiss the head of the company, Vitaliy Zaichenko. The reason given was the position of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which recorded procedural violations during previous appointments, as well as a loss of trust from the board itself.

