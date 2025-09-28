The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 11828 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 18497 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 15073 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 18834 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 46342 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64678 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 80804 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133189 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 55059 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47462 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 12570 views
World Retina Health Day and International Right to Know Day: what else is celebrated on September 28September 28, 03:39 AM • 5890 views
Cloudy with clearings: what weather is expected on September 28PhotoSeptember 28, 03:57 AM • 4420 views
Russian army lost 1110 servicemen and 45 artillery systems in a day - General StaffSeptember 28, 04:10 AM • 5166 views
Occupiers launched 727 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region within a day, there are woundedSeptember 28, 04:42 AM • 6572 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 40827 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 133189 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 57249 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 67415 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 68212 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
Germany
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 20603 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 80805 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 42389 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 47220 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 49005 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported that as of today, it has not received any official materials from the Supervisory Board of NEC Ukrenergo regarding personnel changes in the company.

The Ministry of Energy stated that it had not received official documents from the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo regarding changes in the company's management

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that as of today, it has not received any official documents from the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding personnel changes in the management of the transmission system operator, which were previously reported by the media. This was reported by UNN.

Details

As of today, the Ministry has not received any official documents from the Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" regarding the issues that appear in the media concerning changes in the management of the transmission system operator.

– stated the Ministry of Energy.

The agency emphasized that it consistently adheres to the principles of corporate governance and recognizes the independent status of the Supervisory Board, which must act exclusively within the framework of Ukrainian legislation.

It will be recalled that on September 26, information appeared in the Ukrainian media that the Supervisory Board of "Ukrenergo" decided to dismiss the head of the company, Vitaliy Zaichenko. The reason given was the position of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which recorded procedural violations during previous appointments, as well as a loss of trust from the board itself.

Read: Electricity distribution tariffs for businesses will increase from September 1.

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo