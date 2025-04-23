Ukrainians will not accept a frozen conflict: they are ready for negotiations, there will be no surrender of territories - Svyrydenko

Ukraine's principled position in preparing the negotiation process for peace is a willingness to negotiate and a complete rejection of "surrender" options. This was stated on social network X by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko against the background of a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and partners in London, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Ukraine stands by its position regarding the non-surrender of territories. Ukrainians will not accept capitulation.

Ukraine is ready to negotiate, but not to surrender. There will be no agreement that will give Russia a stronger footing to regroup and return with greater violence. A complete ceasefire - on land, in the air and at sea - is a necessary first step. If Russia chooses a limited pause, Ukraine will respond in kind - wrote Svyrydenko.

She also stressed that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of Crimea.

And if NATO membership is not granted, Ukraine will need binding security guarantees - strong enough to deter future aggression and clear enough to ensure lasting peace - stressed the representative of the Ukrainian government.

Addition

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the United States was planned in London on April 23. The parties were to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire and consider Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement. The round of negotiations in the British capital was to be key to establishing a just peace, as the White House, against the background of a series of diplomatic failures, began to threaten to withdraw from the negotiation process.

Reminder

Against the background of the start of negotiations in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not exclude any of the formats that can lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to a real peace.