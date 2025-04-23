$41.520.14
Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1856 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 8386 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 11065 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 15091 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17582 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28250 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40380 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63629 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91739 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137861 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Ukrainians will not accept a frozen conflict: they are ready for negotiations, there will be no surrender of territories - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1980 views

Ukraine is ready to negotiate peace, but will not accept any options for "surrendering" territories. A complete ceasefire and security guarantees are needed, strong enough to deter future aggression.

Ukrainians will not accept a frozen conflict: they are ready for negotiations, there will be no surrender of territories - Svyrydenko

Ukraine's principled position in preparing the negotiation process for peace is a willingness to negotiate and a complete rejection of "surrender" options. This was stated on social network X by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko against the background of a meeting between the Ukrainian delegation and partners in London, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Ukraine stands by its position regarding the non-surrender of territories. Ukrainians will not accept capitulation.

Ukraine is ready to negotiate, but not to surrender. There will be no agreement that will give Russia a stronger footing to regroup and return with greater violence. A complete ceasefire - on land, in the air and at sea - is a necessary first step. If Russia chooses a limited pause, Ukraine will respond in kind

- wrote Svyrydenko.

She also stressed that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of Crimea.

And if NATO membership is not granted, Ukraine will need binding security guarantees - strong enough to deter future aggression and clear enough to ensure lasting peace

- stressed the representative of the Ukrainian government.

Addition

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and the United States was planned in London on April 23. The parties were to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire and consider Trump's plan for a peaceful settlement. The round of negotiations in the British capital was to be key to establishing a just peace, as the White House, against the background of a series of diplomatic failures, began to threaten to withdraw from the negotiation process.

Reminder

Against the background of the start of negotiations in London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that it does not exclude any of the formats that can lead to a ceasefire and, subsequently, to a real peace.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Politics
NATO
Crimea
Ukraine
