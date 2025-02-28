Ukrainians who survived captivity are entitled to a deferral from mobilization: Cabinet of Ministers has settled the issue
The government has approved a new procedure for granting a deferral from mobilization to civilians who have been captured by Russia. To obtain a deferral, an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Deprived of Personal Liberty is required.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted amendments to the procedure for granting deferrals for civilians who survived captivity by Russia. To obtain a deferral, one must have an extract from the Unified Register of Persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty was established. This was reported by government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the list of documents to be submitted by persons liable for military service to obtain a postponement of military service during mobilization.
"The Law defines the category of persons entitled to postponement of military service during mobilization as persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established in accordance with the procedure established by law. It is envisaged that the document confirming the right to deferment of the above-mentioned category of persons is an extract from the Unified Register of persons in respect of whom the fact of deprivation of personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine has been established," Melnychuk said.
Addendum
In November, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill that would give civilians who had been captured by Russia the right to defer mobilization.
According to the draft law, women and men whose close relatives were killed or went missing under special circumstances during the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as during the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression against Ukraine during martial law.
In addition, persons who have been deprived of their personal liberty as a result of armed aggression against Ukraine are entitled to a deferment. Such persons may be called up for military service with their consent.
Recall
On December 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12104, according to which civilians who have been captured by Russia are entitled to a deferral from mobilization.