Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 31204 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86605 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121390 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 165168 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91704 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 149072 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57708 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41693 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33903 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36231 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 21369 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 86662 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 39384 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 36268 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35156 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 165169 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 98214 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 149073 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 110308 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 124518 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Milorad Dodik

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

China

Poland

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 15890 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 36130 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 41642 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 48719 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 59531 views
Financial Times

F-16 Fighting Falcon

9K720 Iskander

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

Repair work has begun at the "Medyka - Shehyni" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, which may slow down the processing of transport, especially trucks, until mid-July. Repair works are also underway on the Ukrainian side.

Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland

At the "Medyka - Shehyni" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the processing of transport entering Poland may be slowed down due to repairs. Already on April 25, trucks will be processed in one lane. The works will last until mid-July. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to the Polish side, repair works have started today at the "Medyka" checkpoint (direction of entry to Poland/exit from Ukraine). Due to this, the processing of cars and buses entering Poland may be slowed down. Tomorrow, April 25, 2025, from 09:00, trucks will be processed in only one lane," the SBGS reported on social networks.

The works, as indicated, will last approximately until mid-July

It is also indicated that repair and reconstruction works are ongoing on the Ukrainian side at the same checkpoint, "which also affects the speed of traffic".

"We recommend planning trips in advance and, if possible, choosing less congested checkpoints," the border guards emphasized.

Queues are observed on the border with Poland: what is known17.04.25, 22:30 • 4515 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Poland
