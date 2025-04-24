Ukrainians were warned about possible delays at the "Shehyni" checkpoint on the border with Poland

At the "Medyka - Shehyni" checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border, the processing of transport entering Poland may be slowed down due to repairs. Already on April 25, trucks will be processed in one lane. The works will last until mid-July. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"According to the Polish side, repair works have started today at the "Medyka" checkpoint (direction of entry to Poland/exit from Ukraine). Due to this, the processing of cars and buses entering Poland may be slowed down. Tomorrow, April 25, 2025, from 09:00, trucks will be processed in only one lane," the SBGS reported on social networks.

The works, as indicated, will last approximately until mid-July

It is also indicated that repair and reconstruction works are ongoing on the Ukrainian side at the same checkpoint, "which also affects the speed of traffic".

"We recommend planning trips in advance and, if possible, choosing less congested checkpoints," the border guards emphasized.

