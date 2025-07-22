Ukrainians warned of "yellow" danger level due to bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls in several regions

A "yellow" level of danger has been declared in several regions of Ukraine due to bad weather - thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected, which may complicate the work of energy companies, utilities, and also affect traffic, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the coming hours and on the night of July 23 in the northern, central regions, Kharkiv region, and on the afternoon of July 23 - and on the Left Bank, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared," the State Emergency Service reported.

As indicated, a separate warning is for Kyiv and Kyiv region. Here, bad weather will also rage in the coming hours and at night: thunderstorms, hail and strong winds are possible.

"Weather conditions can complicate the work of energy, construction, utility companies, and also affect traffic. Be careful!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

