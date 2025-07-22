Ukrainians warned of "yellow" danger level due to bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls in several regions

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM • 2232 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 10407 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 16652 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 18294 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 17354 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM • 28324 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 54609 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 94137 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM • 45866 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 52661 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 27005 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 73166 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76586 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 94138 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126225 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yorgos Lanthimos
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148948 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242448 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256459 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251708 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250358 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Ukrainians warned of "yellow" danger level due to bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls in several regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 516 views

In several regions of Ukraine, including Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, a "yellow" danger level has been declared due to bad weather. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s are expected, which may complicate the operation of enterprises and traffic.

Ukrainians warned of "yellow" danger level due to bad weather: thunderstorms, hail and squalls in several regions

A "yellow" level of danger has been declared in several regions of Ukraine due to bad weather - thunderstorms, hail and squalls are expected, which may complicate the work of energy companies, utilities, and also affect traffic, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the coming hours and on the night of July 23 in the northern, central regions, Kharkiv region, and on the afternoon of July 23 - and on the Left Bank, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared," the State Emergency Service reported.

As indicated, a separate warning is for Kyiv and Kyiv region. Here, bad weather will also rage in the coming hours and at night: thunderstorms, hail and strong winds are possible.

"Weather conditions can complicate the work of energy, construction, utility companies, and also affect traffic. Be careful!" - emphasized the State Emergency Service.

Ukraine to be covered by thunderstorms: where to expect bad weather on July 2322.07.25, 12:28 • 1714 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9