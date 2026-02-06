Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply

$43.140.03
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 854 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 2760 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 5570 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 6012 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 9588 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 9896 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20435 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16715 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19486 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62015 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
02:41 PM • 9590 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 16899 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20435 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 32272 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62015 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukrenergo announced the implementation of hourly outage schedules and power restrictions on February 7 in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply

Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be applied, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

- the message says.

According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Sweden decided to allocate $100 million in energy support to Ukraine - Zelenskyy05.02.26, 19:20 • 3770 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineEconomy
