Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo announced the implementation of hourly outage schedules and power restrictions on February 7 in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be applied, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, February 7, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.
According to the company, the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
