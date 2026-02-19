Ukrainians warned of power outages in most regions on February 20

Tomorrow, most regions of Ukraine will experience power outages. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 20, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day in most regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for introducing the restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

