Ukrainians warned about queues at the border with Poland: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Queues of vehicles leaving Ukraine have formed at the three border crossing points with Poland, Krakivets, Shehyni and Hrushev. Border guards recommend choosing alternative border crossing points.
Queues have formed at the Krakivets, Shehyni and Hrushev border crossing points with Poland today, on October 24. This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine-Western Border, UNN reports.
We would like to draw the attention of citizens crossing the border at the Krakivets, Shehyni and Hrushev checkpoints. There is a certain accumulation of vehicles leaving Ukraine,
The Border Guard Service asked citizens to take the information into account and, if possible, choose other checkpoints to cross the border.
