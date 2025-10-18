Ukrainians warned about possible delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Poland: what you need to know

$41.640.00
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
October 18, 12:34 AM • 27564 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 53054 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 41074 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 44743 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35286 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 24871 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22311 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 18258 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 20299 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European leaders expressed full support for Zelenskyy after his conversation with Trump
Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy over the future of the war - CNN
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reduction
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 78273 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 128809 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion show
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existence
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriend
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hair
Ukrainians warned about possible delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Poland: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Traffic may be complicated at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland. From October 20 to November 30, road works will be carried out there, which will lead to the closure of the "Red Corridor" lane at the entrance to Ukraine.

Ukrainians warned about possible delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Poland: what you need to know

Ukrainians have been warned about possible traffic complications at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Possible traffic complications through the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint

- border guards warned.

On October 20, employees of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Volyn Oblast, as reported, plan to carry out road works at the Ustyluh checkpoint.

"In this regard, a complete closure of the 'Red Corridor' lane at the entrance to Ukraine is planned for two days," border guards said.

Vehicles will pass through other lanes, so traffic may slow down and cars may accumulate on the Polish side. The works will last until November 30 this year.

- noted the State Border Guard Service.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning international trips.

Ukrainians warned of possible truck traffic delays at the border with Poland: where and for how long13.10.25, 14:35 • 3069 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland