Ukrainians warned about possible delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Poland: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic may be complicated at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland. From October 20 to November 30, road works will be carried out there, which will lead to the closure of the "Red Corridor" lane at the entrance to Ukraine.
Ukrainians have been warned about possible traffic complications at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Possible traffic complications through the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint
On October 20, employees of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Volyn Oblast, as reported, plan to carry out road works at the Ustyluh checkpoint.
"In this regard, a complete closure of the 'Red Corridor' lane at the entrance to Ukraine is planned for two days," border guards said.
Vehicles will pass through other lanes, so traffic may slow down and cars may accumulate on the Polish side. The works will last until November 30 this year.
Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning international trips.
