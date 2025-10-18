Ukrainians warned about possible delays at one of the checkpoints on the border with Poland: what you need to know

Ukrainians have been warned about possible traffic complications at the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint on the border between Ukraine and Poland, the State Border Guard Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

On October 20, employees of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Volyn Oblast, as reported, plan to carry out road works at the Ustyluh checkpoint.

"In this regard, a complete closure of the 'Red Corridor' lane at the entrance to Ukraine is planned for two days," border guards said.

Vehicles will pass through other lanes, so traffic may slow down and cars may accumulate on the Polish side. The works will last until November 30 this year. - noted the State Border Guard Service.

Travelers were urged to take this information into account when planning international trips.

Ukrainians warned of possible truck traffic delays at the border with Poland: where and for how long