Ukrainians warned of possible truck traffic delays at the border with Poland: where and for how long

A slowdown in freight traffic is possible at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border in the direction of exit from Ukraine, the State Customs Service warned on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"According to the Polish side, from October 15, 2025, to December 15, 2025, due to preventive maintenance of weighing complexes, as well as the installation of radiation control systems, a slowdown in clearance operations for freight vehicles in the direction of exit from Ukraine is expected at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint," customs officials said.

Drivers were urged to take these circumstances into account and, if possible, choose alternative checkpoints for crossing the border.

