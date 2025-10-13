New biometric control system for entry into the EU: Demchenko named the checkpoints that have already joined it

Currently, three checkpoints on the border with Ukraine have joined the new digital Entry/Exit System (EES) at the external borders of the European Union and the Schengen Area since October 12. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

The connection to the system will happen gradually. If we talk about road checkpoints on the border with Ukraine in European countries, only three checkpoints joined this system on October 12, according to the information we have from our colleagues. In particular, in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint (Polish section), in the direction of the Solotvyno checkpoint (Romanian section), in the direction of the Luzhanka checkpoint – this is in the direction of Hungary. We have not recorded any complications due to this at these three road checkpoints. - Demchenko said.

He reminded that the new system involves the collection of biometric data: a facial image and four fingerprints.

This system will also include data on passport documents and information on border crossings... This does not affect visa-free travel in any way. This is additional border control to prevent the use of forged documents, and also to more thoroughly control violators who have exceeded their stay in European countries. - Demchenko noted.

He added that other checkpoints in European countries will gradually join the EES control system.

Some by the end of this month, some by the end of the year, and some at the beginning of next year. - Demchenko said.

Situation with passenger traffic

Demchenko commented on the situation with passenger traffic at checkpoints.

As for passenger traffic, it has decreased compared to the summer. Such a gradual decrease also occurred in September, and in October, passenger traffic continues to decline. On weekdays, it fluctuates at about 90,000 border crossings per day, which is a total of both directions. On weekends, passenger traffic increases slightly and stays at about 105-107,000 border crossings. - Demchenko said.

Addition

