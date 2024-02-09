ukenru
Ukrainians want to issue a "certificate of defense counsel": what does it mean

Ukrainians want to issue a "certificate of defense counsel": what does it mean

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36151 views

The Verkhovna Rada initiated the issuance of "defender's certificates" to citizens liable for military service in order to implement a system of "smart mobilization.

The Verkhovna Rada has launched an initiative to issue defender certificates to citizens with military duty. This is necessary for the implementation of "smart mobilization," said David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction, member of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, on the air of the national telethon United News, UNN reports .

Details

According to Arakhamia, Ukrainians are concerned about the fact that military recruitment officers are actively looking for people liable for military service on the streets. That is why the parliament was looking for an alternative way to carry out mobilization.

If you remember, when we had COVID, everyone had to walk around with a generated certificate that showed whether they were vaccinated or not. This is how the certificate will look like, which will be received either online or at the TCC. Why is this necessary? So that we understand how many people can theoretically be called up, and thus organize the so-called smart mobilization

Arakhamia said.

He  noted that to do this, it is necessary to unite all participants in one system. A law has already been passed in the Rada that allows for the creation of an electronic registry in the Oberig system and the issuance of a "certificate of protection.

With this certificate, men can be informed of the approximate dates of conscription so that they can prepare. Arakhamia noted that it is impossible to issue certificates on a voluntary basis, but coercion, as proposed by the Ministry of Defense, is not an option either.

But we need to have some kind of compulsion. We don't know what it will be yet, we will look for a balance. I think we will find a compromise solution that, on the one hand, will stimulate, and on the other hand, will punish for refusal. Or, in the end, people will say, let them continue to walk down the street, no need for any electronic summonses

The MP said.

Russia wants to raise the age limit for military mobilization to 6508.02.24, 15:49 • 47947 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Contact us about advertising