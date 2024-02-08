Russia wants to raise the age limit for military mobilization to 65

The Russian Ministry of Defense proposes to raise the age limit for retirement for those mobilized, namely to 65 years, UNN reports with reference to the Astra Telegram channel.

In the current version of the Russian law, the age limit is set only for contract soldiers. It is currently proposed to raise it to 65 years.

As follows from the explanatory note attached to the document, the need to adjust the legislation is due to the fact that "currently, the legislation of the Russian Federation does not contain a provision defining the maximum age for military service during mobilization, martial law or wartime for servicemen who have signed contracts until June 24, 2023.