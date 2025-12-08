Ukrainians to face power outage schedules again on December 9: how many queues will be without electricity

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
02:55 PM • 3066 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6412 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 12410 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 19574 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20869 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15461 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24717 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13144 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13193 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13067 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 17838 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 6440 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 19303 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 3866 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 16167 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 848 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 19563 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20859 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24707 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 31610 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 382 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 31615 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 53402 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 63653 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 64457 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Ukrainians to face power outage schedules again on December 9: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be applied on December 9. The restrictions will affect all regions and will last for the entire day.

Ukrainians to face power outage schedules again on December 9: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, December 9, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, they plan to disconnect 2 to 4 queues, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 9, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for introducing restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 2 to 4 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.

The company noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy06.12.25, 09:49 • 71328 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine