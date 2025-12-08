Ukrainians to face power outage schedules again on December 9: how many queues will be without electricity
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be applied on December 9. The restrictions will affect all regions and will last for the entire day.
Tomorrow, December 9, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, they plan to disconnect 2 to 4 queues, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, December 9, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for introducing restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – with a volume of 2 to 4 queues;
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers.
The company noted that the time and scope of restrictions may change.
