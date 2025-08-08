$41.460.15
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Ukrainians stranded at the Russian-Georgian border end hunger strike - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The hunger strike of Ukrainians stranded at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali" on the border with Russia has ended. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working on returning citizens to their homeland and unblocking the transit route.

Ukrainians stranded at the Russian-Georgian border end hunger strike - MFA

Ukrainians stranded at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali" on the border with Russia have ended their hunger strike. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali" on the border with the Russian Federation is under constant control of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. On the night of August 6-7, a representative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia arrived at the Russian-Georgian border, where he met with our compatriots who are at the checkpoint due to the actions of the Russian Federation 

- informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is reported that the diplomat informed about the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia to protect their rights and legitimate interests.

On August 7, three citizens were provided with medical assistance, and relevant medical protocols were drawn up. An agreement was reached with the Georgian side regarding the further provision of emergency medical care to our citizens if necessary.

On August 8, a representative of the deported citizens of Ukraine, with whom our diplomats maintain constant communication, informed the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia about the cessation of the hunger strike of our compatriots, announced on August 5. He also expressed gratitude to the diplomatic institution for its efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis artificially created by the Russian side 

- reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the involvement of the Embassies of Ukraine in Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, as well as in cooperation with international humanitarian organizations, continues to work on the return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland.

Active cooperation between the Ukrainian side and official representatives of the authorities of Georgia and Moldova continues to unblock the transit route as soon as possible and resolve all logistical and organizational obstacles. We remind you that in the previous month, 44 citizens of Ukraine managed to leave the "Dariali" checkpoint. We are working to enable the transit of the rest of our people as soon as possible 

- the message says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renews the appeal to the Russian side, voiced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, to send deported Ukrainian citizens directly to the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation or Belarus. Ukraine is ready to meet them.

Addition

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Russia has intensified the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through the border with Georgia, which has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali". This may indicate a targeted Russian operation.

Earlier, it was reported that the number of Ukrainians who declared a hunger strike at the "Dariali" border crossing between Russia and Georgia had increased to 15.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsOur people abroad
Belarus
Andriy Sybiha
Moldova
Georgia