Ukrainians purchased almost 97,000 used cars under 5 years old in 2025 - study

Last year, Ukrainians purchased 96.9 thousand used cars imported from abroad that were up to 5 years old. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

In addition, during 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 274.3 thousand used cars. Thus, cars up to 5 years old accounted for 35% of this number.

The largest share in this segment of imported cars was occupied by electric vehicles (60%), according to the report. Followed by:

Gasoline cars - 27%;

Hybrids - 8%;

Diesel - 4%;

Cars with LPG - 1%.

The most popular used cars up to 5 years old were:

TESLA Model Y - 10682 units;

TESLA Model 3 - 6589 units;

KIA Niro - 4091 units;

HYUNDAI Kona - 2990 units;

NISSAN Rogue - 2616 units;

MAZDA CX5 - 2205 units;

CHEVROLET Bolt - 2132 units;

AUDI E-Tron Sportback - 2122 units;

VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan - 1988 units;

HYUNDAI Ioniq 5 - 1779 units.

Recall

In December 2025, Ukraine's car fleet was replenished by more than 32.8 thousand electric vehicles, which is 8.6 times more than a year earlier.

UNN also reported that in 2025, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 64.5 thousand cars with diesel engines. This is 12% less than in the previous year.