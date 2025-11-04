ukenru
Ukrainians' investments in government bonds reached a historical high - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

In October 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 64.7 billion for the state budget by placing domestic government bonds. Of this amount, UAH 49.9 billion accounts for hryvnia bonds, and USD 355 million for foreign currency bonds.

Ukrainians' investments in government bonds reached a historical high - Ministry of Finance

In October 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted the equivalent of UAH 64.7 billion to the state budget through the placement of domestic government bonds (OVDP). This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance.

Details

It is noted that of this amount, UAH 49.9 billion were hryvnia bonds with a weighted average yield of 16.5% per annum, and USD 355 million were foreign currency bonds with a yield of 4.06% per annum, the agency notes.

As of October 31, 2025, government bonds worth over UAH 1.89 trillion are in circulation. The largest holders of OVDP remain commercial banks (48.3%) and the National Bank of Ukraine (35.2%)

- the post says.

The agency reported that the shares of other investors are: legal entities - 8.8%, individuals - 5.6%, non-residents - 0.8%, insurance companies - 1.1%, territorial communities - 0.01%.

Over the year, the volume of investments by legal entities and individuals in OVDP increased by 27.5% compared to October 2024. Ukrainians currently own bonds worth over UAH 106 billion, and legal entities - over UAH 166.7 billion.

In addition, on October 22, the Ministry of Finance held the fourth OVDP switch auction. Demand was high — 21 applications for UAH 17 billion were submitted, of which UAH 15.5 billion were satisfied.

Investors exchanged bonds maturing on November 5, 2025, for new papers with a circulation period until July 25, 2029, and a yield of 14.89% per annum (coupon - UAH 74.45 every six months).

To repay the previous bonds, papers worth UAH 14.18 billion (14,184,871 units) will be credited. All investor applications were satisfied, the weighted average yield was 14.89%.

Since the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Finance has placed OVDP totaling about UAH 473.1 billion. This is the second largest source of state budget financing after international aid.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total amount of funds raised through OVDP has exceeded the equivalent of UAH 1.89 trillion.

Recall

Analysts at KIT Group warn Ukrainian investors against long-term hryvnia investments due to inflation and currency fluctuations. It is recommended to form a multi-currency portfolio and use short-term instruments.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyFinance
State budget
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine