Ukrainians increased tax payments for their luxury cars by half - where the most was paid

Transport tax revenues to local budgets in Ukraine from owners of expensive cars increased by almost 59%, reaching more than UAH 237 million in 2026. UNN reports this, citing data from the State Tax Service of Ukraine dated September 29.

Details

In January–August 2026, transport tax revenues to local budgets increased by 58.7% compared with the same period last year. In total, taxpayers paid UAH 237.5 million. Last year, this figure was UAH 149.6 million.

Where the most was paid

The largest amounts of transport tax were received by the budgets of:

Kyiv – UAH 68.1 million;

Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 21.3 million;

Odesa region – UAH 17.9 million;

Kyiv region – UAH 17.5 million.

Who pays transport tax

The owner of the car to whom the vehicle is registered is the transport tax payer. The actual user of the car, including a lessee or a person who uses it under a power of attorney, is not liable for this tax.

Transport tax is paid on passenger cars that are no more than 5 years old, provided that their average market value exceeds the threshold established by law. In 2026, this is more than UAH 3.2 million.

The list of passenger cars subject to transport tax in 2026 has been published on the official website of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The tax rate is fixed and amounts to UAH 25,000 per year for each car that is subject to taxation.

Transport tax is part of the property tax and is credited in full to local budgets. Communities may use the funds received to finance socially important measures and develop local infrastructure.

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