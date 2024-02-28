Ukrainians in the U.S. extended their stay in the country: what is known

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 102 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46128 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 182858 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106289 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 360144 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 209979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242802 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254295 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160471 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104566 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 104833 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 182663 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 359924 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241249 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 291699 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 5616 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 31765 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54017 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40328 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110831 views
Ukrainians in the U.S. extended their stay in the country: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25983 views

Citizens of Ukraine, whose stay in the United States with humanitarian passwords expires this year, will receive new humanitarian passwords for up to 2 years

Ukrainians in the U.S. extended their stay in the country: what is known

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has decided to extend the possibility of Ukrainians using humanitarian passwords for up to 2 years. This was reported by Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova, UNN reports.

I am grateful to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for today's decision, which allows Ukrainian citizens whose stay in the United States with humanitarian passwords expires this year to receive new humanitarian passwords for up to 2 years

- Markarova wrote on social media.

According to her, both Ukrainians who arrived in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine (U4U) program and citizens who were granted a humanitarian password at U.S. border crossings between February 11 and April 25, 2022, before the program was introduced, have the right to renew their humanitarian password status.

"I am convinced that this decision is of particular relevance to those citizens who have lost their homes as a result of Russian military aggression and have been forced to leave the territories where hostilities are taking place or temporarily occupied by Russia," the ambassador said.

Poland extends legal stay of Ukrainian refugees until June 202403.02.24, 05:03 • 98457 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
United States
Ukraine
Poland
