Poland extends legal stay of Ukrainian refugees until June 2024

The Polish Sejm has extended the legal stay of refugees from Ukraine on its territory until June 2024 inclusive. This was reported by PAP, UNN reports.

The draft law provides for the extension of the period during which the stay of Ukrainians is considered legal if they arrived in Poland before June 30, 2024 the statement said.

It is also planned to extend the validity of residence documents until this date.

Until now, a special law gave Ukrainians the right to 18 months of legal residence in Poland.

