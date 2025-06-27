Ukrainians in Britain begin to be denied asylum: unexpected reason voiced

Ukrainians in the UK have started to be refused asylum, with the argument that returning home is safer. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the publication, one Ukrainian, whose hometown was in a combat zone, said he was refused asylum. The argument was that it did not prevent him from moving to another part of Ukraine.

The publication also states the following: despite Ukrainians having a temporary visa for 18 months, the lack of clarity regarding the prospects of obtaining asylum in Britain causes additional anxiety among people.

Lawyer Halyna Semchak said that according to updated recommendations from the UK Home Office, regions such as Kyiv and the western regions of Ukraine are considered "generally safe." She noted that such wording does not correspond to reality, as Ukraine is in a state of brutal war – Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities occurs every day.

In addition, Ukrainians face a real danger not only from Russian shelling. This also includes mobilization and separation from relatives, which entail psychological trauma, Semchak noted.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the European Union is developing a plan for the safe return of Ukrainians after the war. At the same time, it will take into account the interests of those who return and those who remain in the EU until March 2027.