Ukrainians have already sent documents through Diia more than 22 million times

Ukrainians have already used the document queue function in the Diia app more than 22 million times. This is stated in the application's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainians have searched for documents through Diia more than 22 million times. It's not a big deal to forget documents at home. You don't need to spend money on scanning and printing, and then write "true copy" by hand. Because there is document sharing through Diia - the post reads.

It is noted that the documents of Ukrainians can be shredded:

- open a card at a bank;

order services from mobile operators;

receive services at ASCs, service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and registry offices;

take out insurance;

check into a hotel;

get a job;

confirm data at a hospital;

- return an evacuated car.

The main thing is safe, because the digital copy is transmitted in encrypted form and only with your permission - Diia emphasizes.

Recall

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, announced that Diya will soon launch eBaby for Business.

