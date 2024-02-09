Ukrainians have already sent documents through Diia more than 22 million times

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainians have already sent documents through Diia more than 22 million times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21412 views

Ukrainians have used the document queue function in the Diia app more than 22 million times to exchange documents digitally for various services.

Ukrainians have already used the document queue function in the Diia app more than 22 million times. This is stated in the application's Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainians have searched for documents through Diia more than 22 million times. It's not a big deal to forget documents at home. You don't need to spend money on scanning and printing, and then write "true copy" by hand. Because there is document sharing through Diia

- the post reads. 

It is noted that the documents of Ukrainians can be shredded: 

- open a card at a bank;
order services from mobile operators;
receive services at ASCs, service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and registry offices;
take out insurance;
check into a hotel;
get a job;
confirm data at a hospital;
- return an evacuated car. 

The main thing is safe, because the digital copy is transmitted in encrypted form and only with your permission

- Diia emphasizes.

Recall

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, announced that Diya will soon launch eBaby for Business.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
telegramTelegram

