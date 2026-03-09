$43.730.0850.540.36
Fox News

Ukrainians declared UAH 32.4 billion by early March - State Tax Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1314 views

More than 46,000 citizens submitted declarations, indicating UAH 32.4 billion in income. Over 3,500 people declared assets exceeding UAH 1 million.

Ukrainians declared UAH 32.4 billion by early March - State Tax Service

By early March, Ukrainians had already submitted over 46,000 declarations of property status and income totaling 32.4 billion hryvnias. This was reported by the State Tax Service, according to UNN.

Details

By early March, citizens of Ukraine had already submitted over 46,000 declarations of property status and income. In total, 32.4 billion hryvnias of income received in 2025 were declared. As a result of the declarations, citizens determined 716 million hryvnias of personal income tax and military levy to be paid. This is almost 200 million hryvnias more than in the same period last year.

- the statement said.

It is noted that the largest amounts of income were declared by taxpayers in:

  • Kyiv – 6.6 billion hryvnias;
    • Lviv region – 3.0 billion hryvnias;
      • Dnipropetrovsk region – 2.9 billion hryvnias;
        • Kyiv region – 2.8 billion hryvnias.

          "At the same time, over 3,500 citizens declared incomes exceeding 1 million hryvnias. In total, millionaires reported 14.6 billion hryvnias of income in their declarations and determined 445 million hryvnias of tax liabilities to be paid," the tax service reported.

          Among the most common sources of income are:

          • inheritance and gifts – 2.9 billion hryvnias;
            • sale of movable and immovable property – 819.1 million hryvnias;
              • foreign income – 733.2 million hryvnias;
                • income from property rental – 406 million hryvnias;
                  • other taxable income – 340.6 million hryvnias;
                    • investment income – 227.3 million hryvnias.

                      The largest amount of tax liabilities was declared by a resident of the Kyiv region – he determined over 15.6 million hryvnias of personal income tax and military levy to be paid. In addition, over 19,000 citizens declared the right to a tax discount.

                      The total amount of personal income tax that they determined for refund from the budget is 139.4 million hryvnias. This is almost 98 million hryvnias more than last year.

                      - noted the STS.

                      Recall

                      The Cabinet of Ministers will not submit a bill on mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover of over 1 million UAH in February.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      SocietyEconomy
                      Real estate
                      State budget
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      Lviv Oblast
                      State Tax Service of Ukraine
                      Kyiv Oblast
                      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
                      Kyiv