Ukrainians beaten in Warsaw: Polish law enforcement suspects 3 men, who have already been arrested

In the Białołęka district of the Polish capital, a group of Ukrainian citizens was attacked. The attackers insulted and beat Ukrainians because of their nationality. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, which allowed the police to quickly find the criminals.

UNN reports with reference to Raport Warszawski and TVP3 Warszawa.

Details

Late in the evening on September 4, a brazen and brutal attack on young Ukrainian citizens was committed in Warsaw. The incident occurred in the Białołęka district, near a local store.

According to law enforcement officers of the Polish capital, a group of men attacked Ukrainians near the store. The attackers called Ukrainians vulgar names because of their nationality, and then, not stopping at insults, three of the suspects brutally beat the Ukrainian citizens.

A woman who accompanied the victims contacted the police, having previously recorded the entire incident on her phone. Thus, the investigative team received evidence.

The police collected descriptions of the criminals and, after some time, the suspects were arrested:

first, a 41-year-old man. He was detained literally a few hours after the attack;

the next day, in an apartment in Białołęka, the police arrested two more men - aged 28 and 36.

Regarding the injured Ukrainians:

One of the victims of the attack needed medical attention.

Currently, the following actions are known regarding the attackers:

The 41-year-old man will be charged with participation in the assault;

The 28-year-old man will also be charged with causing bodily harm, insulting based on nationality, and threatening a witness;

The 36-year-old man was charged with assault, insult, and drug possession – a aggravating circumstance in his case is recidivism.

Recall

