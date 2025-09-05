$41.350.02
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 15209 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 14324 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 26003 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 30978 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 47699 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 40023 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 40775 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41132 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 31201 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Ukrainians beaten in Warsaw: Polish law enforcement suspects 3 men, who have already been arrested

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

In Poland, three men attacked Ukrainians, insulting them because of their nationality, and then severely beating them. The police detained the perpetrators thanks to a video recording of the incident.

Ukrainians beaten in Warsaw: Polish law enforcement suspects 3 men, who have already been arrested

In the Białołęka district of the Polish capital, a group of Ukrainian citizens was attacked. The attackers insulted and beat Ukrainians because of their nationality. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone, which allowed the police to quickly find the criminals.

UNN reports with reference to Raport Warszawski and TVP3 Warszawa.

Details

Late in the evening on September 4, a brazen and brutal attack on young Ukrainian citizens was committed in Warsaw. The incident occurred in the Białołęka district, near a local store.

According to law enforcement officers of the Polish capital, a group of men attacked Ukrainians near the store. The attackers called Ukrainians vulgar names because of their nationality, and then, not stopping at insults, three of the suspects brutally beat the Ukrainian citizens.

A woman who accompanied the victims contacted the police, having previously recorded the entire incident on her phone. Thus, the investigative team received evidence.

The police collected descriptions of the criminals and, after some time, the suspects were arrested:

  • first, a 41-year-old man. He was detained literally a few hours after the attack;
    • the next day, in an apartment in Białołęka, the police arrested two more men - aged 28 and 36.

      Regarding the injured Ukrainians:

      One of the victims of the attack needed medical attention.

      Currently, the following actions are known regarding the attackers:

      • The 41-year-old man will be charged with participation in the assault;
        • The 28-year-old man will also be charged with causing bodily harm, insulting based on nationality, and threatening a witness;
          • The 36-year-old man was charged with assault, insult, and drug possession – a aggravating circumstance in his case is recidivism.

            Recall

            In Germany, 16-year-old Liana Kassai died under the wheels of a train after a 31-year-old man pushed her onto the tracks. The assailant, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, is in a psychiatric hospital.

            Ihor Telezhnikov

            Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
            Warsaw
            Germany
            Poland