Ukrainians banned from displaying flags and map on uniforms during games in Milan

The world allows the symbols of the aggressor country but prohibits the Ukrainian flag at a competition in Milan. This is no longer neutrality — this is a disgrace. This is how Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, reacted to the actions of the relevant committees of the Paralympic Games, as reported by UNN.

I honestly don't understand how in 2026 the world can behave so cynically towards a country that has been killing and torturing civilians for the 12th year. Which committed armed aggression and attacked a peaceful country - Lubinets noted.

According to him, Ukrainian athletes were banned from wearing uniforms with a map of Ukraine, as it was allegedly deemed "political." Fans were also not allowed to bring Ukrainian flags into the stands.

At the same time, according to him, Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete with national symbols.

"But Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete with their flags, colors, and even listen to their anthem if they win. This is nonsense," the ombudsman emphasized.

Lubinets stressed that such a practice has nothing to do with neutrality.

"This is no longer neutrality – this is hypocrisy," he stated.

The Commissioner also called on the relevant committees of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to review their policy on symbols and make a public statement condemning Russia's actions.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine and the National Paralympic Team of Ukraine stated that from the very beginning of the XIV Winter Paralympic Games, the National Paralympic Team of Ukraine, its athletes and coaches have been subjected to systematic pressure from representatives of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Games organizing committee.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports strongly condemned the International Paralympic Committee's disregard for Ukrainian athletes