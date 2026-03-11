The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sports strongly condemned the International Paralympic Committee's disregard for Ukrainian athletes

Ukraine strongly condemns the International Paralympic Committee's complete disregard for our country and athletes. The IPC's decision to openly side with Russia in its genocidal war against Ukraine will be called a disgrace by future generations. This is stated in a joint statement by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi regarding the unacceptable discrimination against Ukraine at the 2026 Paralympic Games, UNN reports.

Details

The statement notes that the International Paralympic Committee not only allowed blood-stained Russian and Belarusian flags, but also tried to ban Ukrainian symbols and even yellow and blue colors.

We strongly condemn the IPC's complete disregard for our country and athletes. The Committee's decision to openly side with Russia in its genocidal war against Ukraine is immoral and contradicts all principles of Olympism and norms of humanity. Future generations will call these decisions what they deserve: a disgrace - Sybiha and Bidnyi emphasized.

Recall

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine issued a statement regarding the discriminatory, disrespectful and unacceptable attitude towards the national team of Ukraine and Ukrainian fans at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the participation of Ukrainians, as well as Russians under their flags, in the Paralympic Games for the first time since 2014.