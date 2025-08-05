Ukrainians at "Frontera" joined the cultural flashmob #unread_poems from the MHP-Hromada Foundation

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 8604 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29678 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 20406 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 19542 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28192 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66660 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108442 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79753 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138320 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158996 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 34326 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 30863 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 6562 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 54416 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18960 views
Publications
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 19111 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 29708 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 66681 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108457 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138333 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 41715 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 64383 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 58007 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 62463 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 364987 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Ukrainians at "Frontera" joined the cultural flashmob #unread_poems from the MHP-Hromada Foundation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

On August 2-3, the V International Literary Festival "Frontera" took place in Lutsk, gathering authors, translators, and journalists from various countries. The charitable foundation "MHP-Hromada" and "MHP-Buffalo" joined the partnership.

Ukrainians at "Frontera" joined the cultural flashmob #unread_poems from the MHP-Hromada Foundation

On August 2-3, Lutsk hosted the V International Literary Festival "Frontera" - a large-scale event that brought together authors, translators, and journalists from Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, Poland, France, and other countries, as well as representatives of responsible businesses, to discuss the experience of war, commonality, and the future of culture. The festival focused on dialogue, identity, and new cultural ethics.

This year, the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation and "MHP-Buffalo" of the Western Hub, which operates in the Volyn region, joined the partnership for the first time.

"For MHP, supporting culture is a way to be part of social change. We create an environment where business and community interact at a new level," emphasized Ruslan Pashyan, director of "MHP-Buffalo."

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation, also participated in the panel discussion "Identity / Business / Culture," speaking about the role of responsible business in supporting culture. He shared the experience of systemic cultural support by the international company MHP, including publishing initiatives, museums, educational, and artistic projects in communities.

"When the enemy tries to destroy our identity, culture becomes a tool that helps Ukrainians to know themselves, their history, to hold on and fight. That is why we invest in books and art initiatives," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation.

The "MHP-Hromada" Foundation also presented the cultural and social project "Unread Poems" at the festival. The initiative focuses on the poetry of authors of the Executed Renaissance, whose voices were silenced by Soviet censorship. Modern Ukrainians are restoring their right to be heard.

At "Frontera," everyone could join the flashmob right at the stand: choose a poem, record a video, publish a post, and pass the baton. This is another way to contribute to restoring justice for our poets.

In addition, visitors were presented with unique books published with the support of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation:

  • "Piddubny. Unforgiven Love for Ukraine" by Valentyna Sobchuk and Serhiy Smaglyuk;
    • "Frontline Kobzar" by Serhiy Pushchenko;
      • Vasyl Symonenko's collection "Prayer";
        • "Hrailyk" and "School of Rhythm" by Mariya Pylypchak;
          • "Why Dad Isn't Home" by Alina Otzemko;
            • "Old World Cuisine";
              • Special issue of "Local Stories" magazine (biography of Vasyl Stus).

                Over 10 years, the Foundation has helped publish dozens of Ukrainian books: from children's editions to important popular science and biographical ones. These publications are an example of cultural initiatives aimed at preserving historical memory and national identity. For a donation, everyone could purchase any of the presented books.

                During the two days of the festival, 112 participants joined the project, reading poems in a specially created interactive zone. As part of the action, over UAH 25,000 was raised, which will be transferred to the needs of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Business News
                Vasyl Stus
                France
                Spain
                Portugal
                Ukraine
                Lutsk
                Poland