Ukrainians at "Frontera" joined the cultural flashmob #unread_poems from the MHP-Hromada Foundation

On August 2-3, Lutsk hosted the V International Literary Festival "Frontera" - a large-scale event that brought together authors, translators, and journalists from Ukraine, Spain, Portugal, Poland, France, and other countries, as well as representatives of responsible businesses, to discuss the experience of war, commonality, and the future of culture. The festival focused on dialogue, identity, and new cultural ethics.

This year, the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation and "MHP-Buffalo" of the Western Hub, which operates in the Volyn region, joined the partnership for the first time.

"For MHP, supporting culture is a way to be part of social change. We create an environment where business and community interact at a new level," emphasized Ruslan Pashyan, director of "MHP-Buffalo."

Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation, also participated in the panel discussion "Identity / Business / Culture," speaking about the role of responsible business in supporting culture. He shared the experience of systemic cultural support by the international company MHP, including publishing initiatives, museums, educational, and artistic projects in communities.

"When the enemy tries to destroy our identity, culture becomes a tool that helps Ukrainians to know themselves, their history, to hold on and fight. That is why we invest in books and art initiatives," emphasized Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation.

The "MHP-Hromada" Foundation also presented the cultural and social project "Unread Poems" at the festival. The initiative focuses on the poetry of authors of the Executed Renaissance, whose voices were silenced by Soviet censorship. Modern Ukrainians are restoring their right to be heard.

At "Frontera," everyone could join the flashmob right at the stand: choose a poem, record a video, publish a post, and pass the baton. This is another way to contribute to restoring justice for our poets.

In addition, visitors were presented with unique books published with the support of the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation:

"Piddubny. Unforgiven Love for Ukraine" by Valentyna Sobchuk and Serhiy Smaglyuk;

"Frontline Kobzar" by Serhiy Pushchenko;

Vasyl Symonenko's collection "Prayer";

"Hrailyk" and "School of Rhythm" by Mariya Pylypchak;

"Why Dad Isn't Home" by Alina Otzemko;

"Old World Cuisine";

Special issue of "Local Stories" magazine (biography of Vasyl Stus).

Over 10 years, the Foundation has helped publish dozens of Ukrainian books: from children's editions to important popular science and biographical ones. These publications are an example of cultural initiatives aimed at preserving historical memory and national identity. For a donation, everyone could purchase any of the presented books.

During the two days of the festival, 112 participants joined the project, reading poems in a specially created interactive zone. As part of the action, over UAH 25,000 was raised, which will be transferred to the needs of the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade.