Ukrainians aged 60+ allowed to sign military service contracts: Verkhovna Rada made a decision

The Verkhovna Rada, in the second reading and in general, adopted draft law No. 13229, which will allow citizens aged 60 and older to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law, UNN reports.

Details

306 MPs voted "for".

Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates

Draft law No. 13229 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada in April.

Military contract for 60+: a new bill has been registered in the Rada

In June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the said draft law in the first reading.

Military contract for 60+: The Rada adopted the law in the first reading

What is envisioned

According to the draft law, during martial law, with a letter from the military unit commander, persons aged 60 and older who are recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service may be accepted for contract military service for the following positions:

private, sergeant, or petty officer ranks;

junior or senior officer ranks (provided that these persons were discharged from military service after January 1, 2015).

Such citizens will be able to sign a contract for a period of 1 year, but they will be subject to a two-month probationary period. The contract may be terminated:

due to the serviceman being deemed to have failed the probationary period;

due to official non-compliance.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence presented a comparative table for the second reading and recommended that the parliament adopt it in the second reading and in general based on the results of the consideration.

According to the draft law prepared for the second reading, it is envisioned that the letters mentioned above will be provided only after the candidate has been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or an authorized military command body (command body) of another military formation.

No queues at TCR: fines can now be paid in "Reserve+"