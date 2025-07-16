$41.820.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainians aged 60+ allowed to sign military service contracts: Verkhovna Rada made a decision

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 13229, which allows citizens aged 60 and over to voluntarily sign military service contracts during martial law. The contract is concluded for 1 year with a two-month probationary period.

Ukrainians aged 60+ allowed to sign military service contracts: Verkhovna Rada made a decision

The Verkhovna Rada, in the second reading and in general, adopted draft law No. 13229, which will allow citizens aged 60 and older to voluntarily sign contracts for military service during martial law, UNN reports.

Details

306 MPs voted "for".

Draft law No. 13229 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada in April.

In June, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the said draft law in the first reading.

What is envisioned

According to the draft law, during martial law, with a letter from the military unit commander, persons aged 60 and older who are recognized by the military medical commission as fit for military service may be accepted for contract military service for the following positions:

  • private, sergeant, or petty officer ranks;
    • junior or senior officer ranks (provided that these persons were discharged from military service after January 1, 2015).

      Such citizens will be able to sign a contract for a period of 1 year, but they will be subject to a two-month probationary period. The contract may be terminated:

      • due to the serviceman being deemed to have failed the probationary period;
        • due to official non-compliance.

          In July, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence presented a comparative table for the second reading and recommended that the parliament adopt it in the second reading and in general based on the results of the consideration.

          According to the draft law prepared for the second reading, it is envisioned that the letters mentioned above will be provided only after the candidate has been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or an authorized military command body (command body) of another military formation. 

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          WarPolitics
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Verkhovna Rada
