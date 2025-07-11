No queues at TCC: fines can now be paid in "Reserve+"

In the "Reserve+" application, you can now pay a fine, initially - if you did not clarify your data by the specified deadline, without queues at the TCC, later - for other violations as well, the service will be available to all users within a few days, said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko on social networks, writes UNN.

In Reserve+, you can now pay fines. In the first version - for not clarifying data by July 16, 2024. Later, we will add the possibility to pay for other violations as well. - wrote Chernohorenko.

How it works

According to her, in "Reserve+":

go to the "Online Fines" section in the application Menu;

submit an application for recognition of the violation;

wait for the TCC decision;

pay the fine in a few clicks;

update your document - everything should be fine.

"We are launching fines gradually. We want to distribute the load. Within a few days, the service will be available to all users," said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to her, this is a new convenient and simple way to close administrative violations. "Without waiting in queues at the TCC and handwritten applications. As it should be in a modern service state," Chernohorenko noted.

"We are working to ensure that other categories of military registration violations can also be quickly paid online," emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

