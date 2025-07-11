$41.820.05
No queues at TCC: fines can now be paid in "Reserve+"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 624 views

The "Reserve+" application now allows users to pay fines for not updating their data by July 16, 2024. The service will be available to all users within a few days, and will later allow payment for other types of violations.

No queues at TCC: fines can now be paid in "Reserve+"

In the "Reserve+" application, you can now pay a fine, initially - if you did not clarify your data by the specified deadline, without queues at the TCC, later - for other violations as well, the service will be available to all users within a few days, said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko on social networks, writes UNN.

In Reserve+, you can now pay fines. In the first version - for not clarifying data by July 16, 2024. Later, we will add the possibility to pay for other violations as well.

- wrote Chernohorenko.

How it works

According to her, in "Reserve+":

  • go to the "Online Fines" section in the application Menu;
    • submit an application for recognition of the violation;
      • wait for the TCC decision;
        • pay the fine in a few clicks;
          • update your document - everything should be fine.

            "We are launching fines gradually. We want to distribute the load. Within a few days, the service will be available to all users," said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense.

            According to her, this is a new convenient and simple way to close administrative violations. "Without waiting in queues at the TCC and handwritten applications. As it should be in a modern service state," Chernohorenko noted.

            "We are working to ensure that other categories of military registration violations can also be quickly paid online," emphasized the Deputy Minister of Defense.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyPolitics
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
