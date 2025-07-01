In "Reserve+", fine payments are launched: for which violations will it be possible to pay without visiting the TCC

The "Reserve+" application has launched beta testing for paying fines without a visit to the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center) if one failed to update their data by the specified deadline. Later, online payment of fines for failing to report after a summons or for not registering will be launched, announced Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitization Kateryna Chernohorenko on social networks, writes UNN.

"We are launching beta testing for paying fines in 'Reserve+'. Everyone who manages to do it on time pays only half the fine. 8500 hryvnias. Without queues. Without a visit to the TCC. This applies to those who failed to update their data by 16.07.2024," Chernohorenko stated.

According to her, if data was not updated by 16.07.2024, after paying the fine online, the "red mark about 'wanted by TCC' will disappear from the application."

"Later, we will launch the ability to pay fines online for other violations of military registration – failed to report after a summons, failed to register, etc.," Chernohorenko noted.

Ukrainians have left over 110,000 applications for military service through the "Reserve+" application - Ministry of Defense