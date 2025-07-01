In "Reserve+", fine payments are launched: for which violations will it be possible to pay without visiting the TCC

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 1152 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
06:15 AM • 21470 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
05:50 AM • 33049 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 25519 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 92873 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141390 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 74668 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 76505 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 81501 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 154949 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
6.8m/s
51%
747mm
Popular news
"Orwellian comments": Kellogg responded to the Kremlin's statements about Ukraine and the US "hindering" negotiationsJune 30, 10:56 PM • 18326 views
NATO 2026 Summit to be held in Ankara - ErdoğanJuly 1, 12:36 AM • 16115 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and districtJuly 1, 02:04 AM • 22378 views
US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution03:06 AM • 29154 views
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit05:50 AM • 19590 views
Publications
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations06:15 AM • 21470 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 202505:50 AM • 33049 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 78338 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 88908 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 141390 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Binyamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting07:10 AM • 7124 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 104392 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 106922 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 103722 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 113810 views
Actual
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

In "Reserve+", fine payments are launched: for which violations will it be possible to pay without visiting the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In "Reserve+", beta-testing of fine payments for not clarifying data by July 16, 2024, has been launched. Online payment will allow avoiding a visit to the TCC and removes "TCC wanted" from the application.

In "Reserve+", fine payments are launched: for which violations will it be possible to pay without visiting the TCC

The "Reserve+" application has launched beta testing for paying fines without a visit to the TCC (Territorial Recruitment Center) if one failed to update their data by the specified deadline. Later, online payment of fines for failing to report after a summons or for not registering will be launched, announced Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitization Kateryna Chernohorenko on social networks, writes UNN.

"We are launching beta testing for paying fines in 'Reserve+'. Everyone who manages to do it on time pays only half the fine. 8500 hryvnias. Without queues. Without a visit to the TCC. This applies to those who failed to update their data by 16.07.2024," Chernohorenko stated.

According to her, if data was not updated by 16.07.2024, after paying the fine online, the "red mark about 'wanted by TCC' will disappear from the application."

"Later, we will launch the ability to pay fines online for other violations of military registration – failed to report after a summons, failed to register, etc.," Chernohorenko noted.

Ukrainians have left over 110,000 applications for military service through the "Reserve+" application - Ministry of Defense16.06.25, 14:59 • 2135 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9