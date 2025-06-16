Ukrainians have left over 110,000 applications for military service through the "Reserve+" application - Ministry of Defense

Ukrainians have submitted more than 110,000 applications for service in the Defense Forces through the "Reserve+" application. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense, citizens most often choose the areas of infantry, headquarters, UAVs, medicine and transport.

Vacancies are available thanks to cooperation with the "Lobby X" employment platform, which provides more than 9,000 open positions in the Defense Forces.

The number of applications for vacancies in "Reserve+" has doubled since February. Ukrainians are looking for and finding a place of service that best suits their skills. The thesis that "the army needs everyone" has not lost its relevance today. Because every profession is useful and can increase the army's capabilities – said the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development Kateryna Chernogorenko.

The agency reminded that the recruiting service in "Reserve+" has been operating since October last year. Its task is to help Ukrainians find the most suitable vacancy in the army. Users take a short test that takes into account their skills, education or experience in a particular field.

Vacancies in the application contain detailed descriptions: information about brigades, commands, unit achievements and mentions in the media. Thanks to filters, users can quickly search for the options they need, save or reject vacancies. The interface is intuitive – just click "plus" or "minus" under the offer.

As UNN reported, by the end of the year, the "Reserve+" application is planned to introduce smart contracts, when it will be possible to join the army by signing a contract directly on the phone.

