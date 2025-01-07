Ukrainian yachtsmen win medals at competitions in Spain

Ukrainian athletes have demonstrated a high level of training at international sailing competitions held in Spain. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNN reports.

Details

Representatives of our country won prizes in several classes and showed decent results in strong competition.

In the ILCA 7 class, Andriy Verdysh won a silver medal, finishing the regatta among the leaders. Danylo Raychuk took fifth place, securing a place in the top 5.

In the IQFoil class, Ukrainian athletes also performed well. Oleksandr Mendelenko finished second and won the U-23 category. Tigran Danielyan, Andriy Gusenko and Timur Danielyan showed stable results, taking eighth, tenth and eleventh place respectively.

