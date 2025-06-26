Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina posthumously awarded the George Orwell Prize

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina posthumously received the George Orwell Prize in the Political Writing category ("Political Non-Fiction"). This was reported on the prize's X social media page, UNN informs.

It is noted that Amelina received the award for the book "Looking at Women Looking at War."

Victoria Amelina, who died as a result of a Russian bomb explosion in Ukraine on July 1, 2023, posthumously received the 2025 Orwell Prize for Political Literature for her work "Looking at Women Looking at War." - the message says.

Commenting on the decision, jury chair Kim Darroch noted that the book is "an unforgettable reflection of the consequences of war for people."

Victoria Amelina is a Ukrainian writer and public figure. Cavalier of the Order "For Merit" III degree (2024, posthumously). In 2021, Amelina became a laureate of the Joseph Conrad Literary Prize. In the same year, she founded the New York Literary Festival, which took place in the village of New York, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

On June 27, 2023, Victoria was in Kramatorsk with a delegation of Colombian journalists and writers. When they were having dinner in a restaurant in the city center, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the building, as a result of which Amelina was seriously injured. Despite the efforts of doctors, on July 1, Amelina died from her injuries in the Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro.

The Freedom of Expression Prize for 2023 was awarded to British writer Salman Rushdie and the deceased Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina.

