Exclusive
12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3152 views

22-year-old Roksolana Hlynchak from Lviv won the title of wine princess in the German town of Bad Sulza. She will represent the region and its winemaking for a year.

Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany

22-year-old Roksolana Hlynchak from Lviv won the title of Wine Princess in the German resort town of Bad Sulza, becoming the face of the region's winemaking for the next year and representing it at festivals and fairs. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Four years ago, Roksolana moved to Bad Sulza in the federal state of Thuringia in eastern Germany. Here she studied and now works as a manager in a local hotel.

The town is famous for winemaking, and for over 30 years, before the harvest, a festival has been held here, where a wine princess is chosen.

The Ukrainian woman impressed the jury with her deep knowledge of the region and winemaking.

Now, for a year, she will represent Bad Sulza and all of Thuringia at various festive events, promoting local wines.

In Germany, such a tradition of choosing wine queens or princesses exists in every wine-growing region, and Roksolana has become a vivid example of a foreigner's success in this prestigious competition.

Stepan Haftko

UNN Lite
Germany
Ukraine
Lviv