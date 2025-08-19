Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany

22-year-old Roksolana Hlynchak from Lviv won the title of Wine Princess in the German resort town of Bad Sulza, becoming the face of the region's winemaking for the next year and representing it at festivals and fairs. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

Four years ago, Roksolana moved to Bad Sulza in the federal state of Thuringia in eastern Germany. Here she studied and now works as a manager in a local hotel.

The town is famous for winemaking, and for over 30 years, before the harvest, a festival has been held here, where a wine princess is chosen.

The Ukrainian woman impressed the jury with her deep knowledge of the region and winemaking.

Now, for a year, she will represent Bad Sulza and all of Thuringia at various festive events, promoting local wines.

In Germany, such a tradition of choosing wine queens or princesses exists in every wine-growing region, and Roksolana has become a vivid example of a foreigner's success in this prestigious competition.

