Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian Wikipedia ranked 14th by number of articles

Ukrainian Wikipedia ranked 14th by number of articles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38750 views

In 2023, the number of page views on the Ukrainian Wikipedia increased to 1188 million, or 12%, and the number of daily edits averaged 9,367. The number of new articles amounted to 84,431, slightly less than in 2022.

In 2023, the Ukrainian Wikipedia had 1188 million page views compared to 1060 million in 2022 (+12 %). This is stated in the results of 2023,  published on the website of the NGO Wikipedia Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

NGO "Wikipedia Ukraine" published the results of 2023

In 2023, there were 3,419 thousand edits on the Ukrainian Wikipedia, which is 249 thousand less than in 2022 (-6.8 %). In 2023, there were an average of 9,367 edits per day, 390 per hour, or 1 edit every 9.2 seconds.

The monthly average number of registered editors who have made at least one edit is close to 3,500.

In 2023, an average of 9,367 edits were made every day, 390 every hour, or 1 edit every 9.2 seconds.

In 2023, 84,431 new articles were created, compared to 88,809 in 2022 (-4.9 %). On average, 231 articles were created daily. The total number of articles at the end of the year exceeded 1.3 million, the 14th highest in the world.

In 2023, the Ukrainian Wikipedia had 1188 million page views compared to 1060 million in 2022 (+12 %). The absolute annual growth is 128 million views. Over the past seven years, the popularity of Ukrainian Wikipedia has increased by 124 %, i.e. more than doubled.

Visits to articles on the Ukrainian Wikipedia decrease in summer and increase during school and university exams. The peak views were recorded in March (115.9 million) and May (114.0 million).

83 million or 80% of the total number of views of Ukrainian Wikipedia were made in December from the territory of Ukraine.

In December 2023, the number of unique devices used to access Ukrainian Wikipedia amounted to 16.5 million, which is 6 % more than in December 2022.

To recap

Previously, the ChatGPT page on Wikipedia was the most popular in 2023 with over 49.4 million views. Besides it, the top 25 most popular pages included articles about India, popular movies, actors and football players, as well as an article about Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Alexander Hetman

Alexander Hetman

Society

