Ukrainian weightlifter Ivzhenko becomes absolute European U23 champion

Ukrainian athlete Olha Ivzhenko became the absolute European U23 weightlifting champion, the Ukrainian Weightlifting Federation reported, writes UNN.

Olha Ivzhenko is the absolute European champion among youth under 23 years old in the weight category up to 58 kg. Our incredibly talented athlete demonstrated true strength of spirit, unbreakable character and brilliant skill, confidently winning with a lead of 21 kg over her closest rivals. - reported the federation.

They listed the results of the Ukrainian athlete:

snatch — 95 kg;

clean and jerk — 115 kg;

total — 210 kg.

"This is a triumph not only for Olha, but for all Ukrainian weightlifting! The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine flew on the victory podium, and to the sounds of our national anthem, the heart of every Ukrainian was filled with pride. In such difficult times for the country, this has a special, deep meaning," the federation emphasized.

Ukrainian athletes won the Kettlebell Lifting World Championship in Poland