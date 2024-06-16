$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Ukrainian volleyball players win the Golden Euroleague 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19977 views

Ukraine's men's national volleyball team won the 2024 Euroleague Gold, defeating Croatia 3-1 in the final, securing its second title in the tournament after winning in 2017.

Ukraine became the champion of the Golden Euroleague 2024 in volleyball, defeating Croatia in the final match with a score of 3: 1. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Today, in the final match of the Men's Golden Euroleague 2024, the Ukrainian national volleyball team defeated Croatia 3-1 (23:25, 25:19, 28:26, 25:19).

This is the second time in history that Ukrainian volleyball players have become champions of this prestigious tournament, after winning in 2017.

Currently, Ukrainian athletes are preparing for their next challenge, the 2024 Candidates Cup, which will take place from July 4 to 7 in Linyi, China.

In the quarterfinals, our team will face Chile. The winner of this tournament will have the opportunity to play in the Volleyball League of Nations.

The Ukrainian women's national team, which also tried to qualify for the Candidates' Cup, unfortunately failed to achieve this goal.

Ukraine's men's volleyball team reaches the final of the Golden Euroleague15.06.24, 22:27 • 23230 views

