Ukrainian volleyball players win the Golden Euroleague 2024

Ukraine became the champion of the Golden Euroleague 2024 in volleyball, defeating Croatia in the final match with a score of 3: 1. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, in the final match of the Men's Golden Euroleague 2024, the Ukrainian national volleyball team defeated Croatia 3-1 (23:25, 25:19, 28:26, 25:19).

This is the second time in history that Ukrainian volleyball players have become champions of this prestigious tournament, after winning in 2017.

Currently, Ukrainian athletes are preparing for their next challenge, the 2024 Candidates Cup, which will take place from July 4 to 7 in Linyi, China.

In the quarterfinals, our team will face Chile. The winner of this tournament will have the opportunity to play in the Volleyball League of Nations.

The Ukrainian women's national team, which also tried to qualify for the Candidates' Cup, unfortunately failed to achieve this goal.

Ukraine's men's volleyball team reaches the final of the Golden Euroleague