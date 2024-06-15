Ukraine's men's volleyball team reaches the final of the Golden Euroleague

The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team has reached the final of the Golden Euroleague 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the semifinal match, the Ukrainian men's volleyball team defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 (26:24, 25:16, 25:20). This is the second year in a row that the Blue and Yellows have secured a place in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Recall

Last year, the Ukrainian team lost in a tiebreaker to the Turkish team.

Add

This is the fourth Golden Euroleague final for Ukraine, which has already celebrated a victory in 2017 but has twice faced defeat in the final, both times from Turkey.

In tomorrow's final match, Ukraine's national team will face Croatia, which beat Estonia 3-2 in a controversial match.