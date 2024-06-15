$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5478 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19006 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157996 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151588 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163384 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213074 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247213 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153155 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371143 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183596 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Ukraine's men's volleyball team reaches the final of the Golden Euroleague

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23230 views

The men's national volleyball team of Ukraine has reached the final of the Golden Euroleague 2024, defeating the Czech Republic 3-0 in the semifinals.

Ukraine's men's volleyball team reaches the final of the Golden Euroleague

The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team has reached the final of the Golden Euroleague 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the semifinal match, the Ukrainian men's volleyball team defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 (26:24, 25:16, 25:20). This is the second year in a row that the Blue and Yellows have secured a place in the final of the prestigious tournament.

Recall

Last year, the Ukrainian team lost in a tiebreaker to the Turkish team.

Add

This is the fourth Golden Euroleague final for Ukraine, which has already celebrated a victory in 2017 but has twice faced defeat in the final, both times from Turkey.

In tomorrow's final match, Ukraine's national team will face Croatia, which beat Estonia 3-2 in a controversial match.

09.07.23, 19:18 • 737178 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Sports
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
Czech Republic
Croatia
Turkey
Estonia
Ukraine
