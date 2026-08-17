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Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2720 views

Vector and Reliant drones from Quantum Systems have been equipped with a new SAR radar, enabling reconnaissance in rain, fog, and darkness. It is unknown whether these drones will be supplied to Ukraine, but the company has facilities in the country.

Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radar

The Vector and Reliant reconnaissance drones of the German company Quantum Systems have received a new synthetic aperture radar (SAR), enabling reconnaissance in difficult weather conditions and in darkness. Defence Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The new radar will be integrated into a special nose fairing that can be replaced with a standard payload when necessary. Quantum Systems confirmed the system’s integration on the Vector and Reliant drones.

Thanks to the SAR radar, the drones will be able to conduct reconnaissance during rain, fog, and heavy cloud cover, as well as in complete darkness. This expands the capabilities of the aircraft compared with systems that depend on optical surveillance.

Will the Ukrainian military receive the new Vector?

It is currently unknown whether Ukraine will be supplied with Vector drones equipped with the new radar. It has also not been determined whether the Bundeswehr will use them initially for testing or immediately for operational missions.

Russia uses AI to portray "successes" at the front — ISW16.08.26, 08:03 • 11718 views

At the same time, Quantum Systems cooperates closely with Ukraine and has production facilities and a research center there. Therefore, the new equipment could potentially be tested in Ukrainian conditions, as previously happened with the Vector drones themselves.

At the same time, it remains unknown how the installation of the SAR radar will affect the drone’s tactical and technical characteristics, particularly its flight duration.

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Stepan Haftko

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