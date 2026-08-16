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Ukrainian military personnel named the best drone for shooting down jet-powered "Shaheds"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16222 views

During field tests of interceptor drones, the LITAVR+ from F-Drones showed the best results. It demonstrated a stable speed and range for intercepting jet-powered targets.

Ukrainian military personnel named the best drone for shooting down jet-powered "Shaheds"

Ukrainian military personnel conducted field tests of interceptor drones designed to combat jet-powered "Shaheds." Among the tested developments, the LITAVR+ from the Ukrainian company F-Drones demonstrated the best results. This is reported by the 1020th Anti-Aircraft Missile and Artillery Regiment, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the testing was conducted under conditions as close as possible to combat conditions. Measuring and monitoring tools were used to assess the results, including specialized radar equipment.

Following the tests, the military named the LITAVR+ interceptor from F-Drones the best among the products presented. According to the military, the drone demonstrated the stable speed and range required to intercept jet-powered targets.

This system demonstrated the stable speed and range required to intercept jet-powered targets. The details and technical nuances remain undisclosed for understandable reasons

- the post says.

We remind you

The Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers stated that insufficient contracting due to the slow development of technical and tactical characteristics could lead to delays in the supply of weapons. Manufacturers predict an actual supply gap in six months if the processes are not accelerated.

Zelenskyy discussed the supply of interceptor missiles with Rutte to defend against Russian strikes05.08.26, 20:51 • 6321 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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