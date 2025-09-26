$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 8390 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7092 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9822 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 14791 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 19023 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28276 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33955 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38464 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28342 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Ukrainian startups to receive €1 million for global scaling: Startup EDGE launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is launching the Startup EDGE grant program, which will allocate up to €40,000 for innovative early-stage projects. The program will help bring Ukrainian technologies to the international market and is aimed at startups in the Deep Tech, Green Tech, and EdTech sectors.

Ukrainian startups to receive €1 million for global scaling: Startup EDGE launched

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is launching the Startup EDGE grant program, which will allocate up to €40,000 for innovative early-stage projects and help bring Ukrainian technologies to the international market. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

Supporting startups is becoming a strategic step for the development of Ukraine's economy and technological independence. The new Startup EDGE grant program was announced during IT Arena 2025 by Natalia Denikeieva, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, and Julien Schumity, Director of the EU4Innovation East program.

Ukraine to receive $1.5 million investment from Google for digital education development - Ministry of Digital Transformation11.09.25, 15:02 • 2336 views

The program is aimed at startups working in the fields of Deep Tech, Green Tech, and EdTech. Deep Tech includes projects in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, robotics, 5G, and Web 3.0. Green Tech provides solutions for sustainable development, renewable energy, and reducing environmental impact, while EdTech covers digital educational products and learning transformation technologies.

Financial support includes:

  • Pre-seed startups – up to €20,000;
    • Seed startups – up to €40,000.

      Startup EDGE is implemented by the Ukrainian Startup Fund with the support of EU4Innovation East, an EU-funded project co-financed by the French government and implemented by Expertise France. The program's goal is to strengthen the competitiveness of the Ukrainian startup ecosystem and help innovative companies scale globally.

      eExcise is entering the final stretch: businesses will gain access to full functionality from November 2025 – Ministry of Digital Transformation11.09.25, 12:36 • 2132 views

      Stepan Haftko

