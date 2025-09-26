Ukrainian startups to receive €1 million for global scaling: Startup EDGE launched
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Startup Fund is launching the Startup EDGE grant program, which will allocate up to €40,000 for innovative early-stage projects. The program will help bring Ukrainian technologies to the international market and is aimed at startups in the Deep Tech, Green Tech, and EdTech sectors.
Details
Supporting startups is becoming a strategic step for the development of Ukraine's economy and technological independence. The new Startup EDGE grant program was announced during IT Arena 2025 by Natalia Denikeieva, Deputy Minister for Digital Economy, and Julien Schumity, Director of the EU4Innovation East program.
The program is aimed at startups working in the fields of Deep Tech, Green Tech, and EdTech. Deep Tech includes projects in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, robotics, 5G, and Web 3.0. Green Tech provides solutions for sustainable development, renewable energy, and reducing environmental impact, while EdTech covers digital educational products and learning transformation technologies.
Financial support includes:
- Pre-seed startups – up to €20,000;
- Seed startups – up to €40,000.
Startup EDGE is implemented by the Ukrainian Startup Fund with the support of EU4Innovation East, an EU-funded project co-financed by the French government and implemented by Expertise France. The program's goal is to strengthen the competitiveness of the Ukrainian startup ecosystem and help innovative companies scale globally.
